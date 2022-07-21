Morning News – July 21

Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Becoming clear overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 19, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are five fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas of the region located north of Temiskaming Shores and Sault Ste Marie and east of North Bay and Kawartha Lakes. It is mostly moderate to high in the central portion of the region.
News Tidbits:
- The Brick is closing in Sault Ste. Marie, with clearance sales beginning Friday. Wawa-news has been told that the Brick in Wawa will remain open.
- Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today! Lots of great vendors on the schedule.
