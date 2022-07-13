SE OPP – Charges laid in Vehicle Theft

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:27 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped to assist a disabled motor vehicle on Highway 17 in Dahl Township, south of White River.
Subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle to be stolen. As a result, Fatima ADDOW, 22 years-of-age, of Edmonton was arrested and charged with the following:
- Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to section 355(a) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2022 in Wawa.
