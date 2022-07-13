SE OPP – Arrest made after Threats made in Hawk Junction

On June 30, 2022, at approximately 4:52 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats occurrence on Poplar Street in Hawk Junction.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon MERSEREAU, 32 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2022 in Wawa.