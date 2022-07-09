Morning News – July 9

Weather:



Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fire in the Northeast Region. Pembroke 3 measures 0.1 of a hectare. It is located south of the Lower Madawaska River and approximately 1.5 kilometre northeast of Turtle Lake. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the region today, with the exception of the northwestern-most portion of the Far North which is showing a high hazard.

