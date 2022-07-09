Morning News – July 9

July 9, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one fire in the Northeast Region. Pembroke 3 measures 0.1 of a hectare. It is located south of the Lower Madawaska River and approximately 1.5 kilometre northeast of Turtle Lake. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the region today, with the exception of the northwestern-most portion of the Far North which is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The outage that affected Rogers clients affected Wawa-news and gave an unexpected day off. Tbaytel Mobility customers were affected by this as well. This morning there are still many internet-related delays.
- If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.
- SSM Police Services stated that an arrest was made after receiving information from the east end Stationary Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) that a vehicle of interest had entered the Soo. A quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and ammunition was also located.
