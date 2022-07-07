Morning News – July 7

July 7, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one fire in the Northeast Region. Pembroke 3 measures 0.1 of a hectare. It is located south of the Lower Madawaska River and approximately 1.5 kilometre northeast of Turtle Lake. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the region today, with the exception of the northwestern-most portion of the Far North which is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Old Woman Bay and Red Rock Lake areas. The five cattle have been seen grazing on the side of the road.
- Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Participaction Challenge, Wawa came in 6th place in Ontario, and 22nd in Canada.
