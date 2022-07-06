Breaking News

Morning News – July 6

July 6, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 7.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.

 

Forest Fire Update:

There are no fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the region today, with the exception of the northwestern-most portion of the Far North which is showing a moderate hazard.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to the new owners of the Wawa Tim Hortons!
  • Congratulations to Mike Shoreman, the Unbalanced Paddleboarder – the first athlete with disabilities to cross Lake Superior from Wisconsin to Minnesota, in a time of 8 hrs 17 mins in his 3rd Great Lake Crossing. His goal is to cross all five Great Lakes on his stand-up paddleboard raising funds for Youth Mental Wellness across Canada.
  • Sad news for Princess Auto addicts – the store in the Soo is experiencing construction delays and is expected to open in early 2023.

 

