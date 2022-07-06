Morning News – July 6

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 7.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 297 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District.

Forest Fire Update:

There are no fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low across the region today, with the exception of the northwestern-most portion of the Far North which is showing a moderate hazard.

News Tidbits: