Morning News – June 29

Weather: Fog Advisory



Today – Fog dissipating this morning then sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 9.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. Algonquin Park 5 was confirmed early afternoon of June 25, located on a peninsula on the north end of Vireo Lake and it measures 1.4 hectares. It is under control.

News Tidbits: