Morning News – June 29

June 29, 2025 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Fog dissipating this morning then sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 9.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. Algonquin Park 5 was confirmed early afternoon of June 25, located on a peninsula on the north end of Vireo Lake and it measures 1.4 hectares. It is under control.
News Tidbits:
- Alamos Gold’s Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd will make Island Gold will be the 7th largest gold-producing mine in Canada.
- The Thunder Bay police board says effective immediately, Chief Sylvie Hauth has been suspended from her role as a result of the serious allegations brought forward by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), pending the outcome of that process. Acting Deputy Chief Dan Taddeo will lead the Thunder Bay Police Service at this time.
- Congratulations to Donna Ralph of Sault Ste. Marie who won “Ontario’s jackpot” – $356,461.60 in the June 11, 2022 LOTTARIO draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Market Mall Pharmacy & Smoke Shop in Sault Ste. Marie.
