FISHER, Raymond Brian

Peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at the age of 79 years.

Loving husband of 43 years to Catherine Lacey Fisher. Cherished father of Andrew (Natalie) and Martin Fisher. Grandfather of Tayves, Emma-Faye and Everett Fisher.

Dear brother of Beverley Fisher-Godin. Predeceased by his brother James Fisher, his sister Cheryl Fisher. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay respects at a Memorial Mass for Raymond at Holy Redeemer Church, 44 Rothesay Drive, Kanata on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 a.m.

For those wishing, In Memoriam donations may be made to Parrot Partners Canada or the Ottawa Dog Rescue are appreciated.