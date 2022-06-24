Morning News – June 24

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 16.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one forest fire in the Northeast Region. North Bay 9 is located approximately 3 kilometres north of Mashkinonje Provincial Park and west of Highway 64, and is under control at 0.6ha.

News Tidbits: