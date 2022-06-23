Morning News – June 23

June 23, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 14.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no forest fires in the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins set records for heat yesterday:
- Sault Ste. Marie 30.5C, 29.9 in 1983 (records since 1945)
- Timmins 32.5, 31.9 in 2003 (records since 1995)
