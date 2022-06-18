Breaking News

Morning News – June 18

June 18, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 5.

Forest Fire Update:

There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay are still being seen in the Old Woman Bay/Rabbit Blanket Lake area.
