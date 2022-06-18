June 18, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 5.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.
Don’t Forget
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay are still being seen in the Old Woman Bay/Rabbit Blanket Lake area.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – June 18 - June 18, 2022
- SE OPP – Investigation of Fatal Collision Completed – Charges Laid - June 17, 2022
- Morning News – June 17 - June 17, 2022