Morning News – June 17

June 17, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.
Don’t Forget
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Five cattle were seen Tuesday night.
