HENDERSON, Bruce Gordon

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Gordon Henderson, born March 4, 1946, of Lindsay, Ontario. Bruce passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre on June 13, 2022. He is survived by his sister Dale Evans and her family; partner Lorna Buenviaje; daughters Linsey (Shawn) Tufts and Lisa (Thang) Trinh; grandchildren Deirdre, Caley, Ellie, Selena, Madison and Cody; and leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

Bruce was born in East York (raised in Sharon) to Tom and Ethel (Hill) Henderson. The majority of his life was spent farming, trucking or both, among other ventures and adventures. A great storyteller, reliable friend and hard worker. Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing his knowledge and stories, helping others wherever he could and serving Liberty Baptist Church, all of which he continued to do even from his hospital bed. Bruce leaves a hole in our hearts and lives, but is now safe and healthy in the arms of God. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends will be received at Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay on Thursday, June 23 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service to take place Friday, June 24 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel. Reception to follow. Cremation to take place.

If desired, donations in memory of Bruce to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated by the family.

Donations and online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.