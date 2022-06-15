Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Chapleau – Gogama)

6:46 AM EDT Wednesday 15 June 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Hazards:

Nickel sized hail.

Locally heavy downpours

Timing:

Early this morning.

Discussion:

A cluster of strong thunderstorms has developed over a swath from Montreal River to Sudbury, and is expected to move southeast early this morning. Large hail and locally heavy downpours are the main threats.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.