East Algoma OPP – Speeding ATV Driver Charged

On June 13, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Spanish.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., police observed a westbound All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) travelling at a high rate of speed on Brennan Harbour Road and a traffic stop was initiated. While speaking to police the driver gave a false name and was found to be a suspended driver.

As a result, James COUGHLIN, 27 years-of-age from Serpent River First Nation, was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022. The ATV was towed and impounded for 45 days.