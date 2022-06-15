East Algoma OPP – Impaired charges Laid

On June 9, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Bruce Mines.

Police observed a westbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Taylor Street and initiated a traffic stop. As the officer was speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Noah MITCHELL, 24 years-of-age from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7, 2022. The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), the SUV was towed and impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.