Two Nipigon residents charged in Death of Alyssa Turnbull

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in connection with the suspicious disappearance and death of a 26-year-old just over two years ago.

Alyssa TURNBULL was last seen alive in the Township of Nipigon between March 23 and March 25, 2020. When a family member reported her missing in April 2020, the OPP commenced a missing person investigation. Evidence recovered to date strongly indicates that the victim’s disappearance was suspicious and led to her death. After a 27-month investigation, two people have been charged in relation to Alyssa TURNBULL’s disappearance.

Brian SOOS, aged 60 years, and Nick SOOS, aged 27 years, are each charged with:

· Committing Indignity to a Body, contrary to Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code; and,

· Obstruct Justice, contrary to Section 139(2) of the Criminal Code.

Police believe the accused and the victim had common interests. The accused persons have been remanded into custody pending their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of Alyssa TURNBULL, or for information resulting in locating her. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police service. Police will follow up on any information provided, regardless of how insignificant it may seem. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.

“For the last 27 months, our investigative team has worked diligently to identify those responsible for Alyssa’s disappearance, suspecting foul play was involved. We are hopeful the charges we have laid bring some form of resolution to Alyssa’s family and the community — which can further assist by providing more information.” – Detective Inspector Darryl SIGOUIN, Major Case Manager, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch