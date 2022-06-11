Morning News – June 11

June 11, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 60% chance of showers later this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 6.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active fires in the Northeast Region, Timmins 1 was declared out yesterday at the final size of 1,445.2 hectares..
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
- Algoma Steel had an oil spill Thursday, June 9th in the early morning causing concerns for the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the river intake for Echo Bay’s water plant has been closed, and an environmental team at Garden River is monitoring the spill. The oil spill has been estimated by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to be 5,300 gallons with the oil sheen visible by Sugar Island, 10 km downstream from Algoma Steel. Ironically, twenty-seven thousand Atlantic salmon were released from Lake Superior State University’s spawning hatchery into the St. Mary’s River this week.
