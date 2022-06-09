Morning News – June 9

Weather:



Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low plus 4.

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active fire in the Northeast Region, Timmins 1. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: