Morning News – June 9

June 9, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low plus 4.
Forest Fire Update:
There is one active fire in the Northeast Region, Timmins 1. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
- Wawa is 5th in the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge! One community will earn the top prize of $100,000 and title of being Canada’s most active. There will also be prizing for the most active community in each province and territory.
