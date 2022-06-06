Premier Doug Ford Honours the Memory of the Afzaal Family

Today, Premier Doug Ford released the following statement:

“One year ago today, a horrific act of hate-motivated terrorism claimed the lives of four innocent people and left a young boy without his family.

Today, as we continue to grieve this tragic and senseless loss, I join all Ontarians in honouring the memory of the Afzaal family.

Racism, hate and discrimination have no place in our province.

Our government will always stand with Ontario’s Muslim community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fight Islamophobia and defend everyone’s fundamental right to practice their faith free of fear, intimidation and violence.”