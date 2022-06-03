Breaking News

Morning News – June 3

June 3, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 11 with the temperature falling to 6 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 263,790 263,699 91
Confirmed Cases 8,495 8,488 7
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,291 6,284 7
Active cases 65 64 1
Resolved 8,430 8,424 6
*Deceased 57 57 0
Deceased in 2022 36 36 0
Central & East Algoma 868 865 3
Elliot Lake & Area 470 469 1
North Algoma 293 294 -1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,864 6,860 4

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

  • Environment Canada is warning that temperatures tonight will dip to 1C – there is a possibility of frost, although a warning has not been issued. Gardeners may wish to protect any tender plants just in case the temperatures dip in some gardens below 0C.
  • Doug Ford has won a majority government. Mike Mantha (NDP) has retained his seat with 45.9% of the votes. Northern Ontario is mainly NDP now with only three ridings PCP (Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay – Atikokan and Timmins. Despite that news, Andrea Horwath, Leader of the NDP has announced that she will be stepping down as leader.
    •  Nickel Belt, France Gélinas (NDP) with 50.78%
    • Soo, Ross Romano (PCP) with 46.8%.
    • Sudbury, Jamie West (NDP) with 40.8%
    • Thunder Bay – Atikokan, Kevin Holland (PCP) with 36.3%
    • Thunder Bay – Superior North, Lise Vaugeois (NDP) 34.12%
    • Timaskaming – Cochrane, John Vanthof (NDP) with 42.88%,
    • Timmins, Geoge Pirie (PCP) with 64.9%
    • Kiiwetinoong, Sol Mamakwa (NDP) with 55.82%
    • Mushkegowuk – James Bay, Guy Bourgouin (NDP) with 47.16%
  • If you are travelling to the Soo, be careful in the Alona Bay area – Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Alona Bay area for rock scaling
  • If you are travelling at night, be watching for moose! They are out and about!
