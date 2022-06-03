Morning News – June 3

Weather:



Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 11 with the temperature falling to 6 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 263,790 263,699 91 Confirmed Cases 8,495 8,488 7 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,291 6,284 7 Active cases 65 64 1 Resolved 8,430 8,424 6 *Deceased 57 57 0 Deceased in 2022 36 36 0 Central & East Algoma 868 865 3 Elliot Lake & Area 470 469 1 North Algoma 293 294 -1 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,864 6,860 4

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: