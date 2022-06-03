Morning News – June 3

June 3, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High 11 with the temperature falling to 6 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,790
|263,699
|91
|Confirmed Cases
|8,495
|8,488
|7
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,291
|6,284
|7
|Active cases
|65
|64
|1
|Resolved
|8,430
|8,424
|6
|*Deceased
|57
|57
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|36
|36
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|868
|865
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|470
|469
|1
|North Algoma
|293
|294
|-1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,864
|6,860
|4
Forest Fire Update:
There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Environment Canada is warning that temperatures tonight will dip to 1C – there is a possibility of frost, although a warning has not been issued. Gardeners may wish to protect any tender plants just in case the temperatures dip in some gardens below 0C.
- Doug Ford has won a majority government. Mike Mantha (NDP) has retained his seat with 45.9% of the votes. Northern Ontario is mainly NDP now with only three ridings PCP (Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay – Atikokan and Timmins. Despite that news, Andrea Horwath, Leader of the NDP has announced that she will be stepping down as leader.
- Nickel Belt, France Gélinas (NDP) with 50.78%
- Soo, Ross Romano (PCP) with 46.8%.
- Sudbury, Jamie West (NDP) with 40.8%
- Thunder Bay – Atikokan, Kevin Holland (PCP) with 36.3%
- Thunder Bay – Superior North, Lise Vaugeois (NDP) 34.12%
- Timaskaming – Cochrane, John Vanthof (NDP) with 42.88%,
- Timmins, Geoge Pirie (PCP) with 64.9%
- Kiiwetinoong, Sol Mamakwa (NDP) with 55.82%
- Mushkegowuk – James Bay, Guy Bourgouin (NDP) with 47.16%
- If you are travelling to the Soo, be careful in the Alona Bay area – Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Alona Bay area for rock scaling
- If you are travelling at night, be watching for moose! They are out and about!
