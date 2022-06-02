Breaking News

Morning News – June 2

June 2, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 263,699 263,611 88
Confirmed Cases 8,488 8,477 11
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,284 6,273 11
Active cases 64 59 5
Resolved 8,424 8,418 6
*Deceased 57 56 1
Deceased in 2022 36 35 1
Central & East Algoma 865 864 1
Elliot Lake & Area 469 468 1
North Algoma 294 294 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,860 6,851 9

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

  • Today is the Ontario Provincial Election – go vote
  • If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Alona Bay area, 2 lanes remain blocked due to rock scaling.If you are headed towards White River there is a disabled transport by Dubreuil Corners, and just west of the closed Obatanga Provincial Park.
  • James Topp “Canada Marches’ will be in Wawa today. A Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, James Topp began his March for Freedom on February 20th in Vancouver, and will end his march at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa.
