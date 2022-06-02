Morning News – June 2

June 2, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,699
|263,611
|88
|Confirmed Cases
|8,488
|8,477
|11
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,284
|6,273
|11
|Active cases
|64
|59
|5
|Resolved
|8,424
|8,418
|6
|*Deceased
|57
|56
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|36
|35
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|865
|864
|1
|Elliot Lake & Area
|469
|468
|1
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,860
|6,851
|9
Forest Fire Update:
There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the Ontario Provincial Election – go vote
- If you are headed to the Soo, be careful in the Alona Bay area, 2 lanes remain blocked due to rock scaling.If you are headed towards White River there is a disabled transport by Dubreuil Corners, and just west of the closed Obatanga Provincial Park.
- James Topp “Canada Marches’ will be in Wawa today. A Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, James Topp began his March for Freedom on February 20th in Vancouver, and will end his march at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa.
