Morning News – June 2

Weather:



Today – Mainly sunny. High 15. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 263,699 263,611 88 Confirmed Cases 8,488 8,477 11 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,284 6,273 11 Active cases 64 59 5 Resolved 8,424 8,418 6 *Deceased 57 56 1 Deceased in 2022 36 35 1 Central & East Algoma 865 864 1 Elliot Lake & Area 469 468 1 North Algoma 294 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,860 6,851 9

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: