CODE, Mary

Peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Douglas Lock. Wife and best friend of Douglas Code. Loving mother of Jack Lock (Gail), Lynne Derasp (Reg), Jim Lock (Wendy), Lee McCrea (late Doug) and step-mother of Dwight Code (Toni) and Darwin Code (Karen). Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. Special Gramma of James Lock and Jody Renaud. Predeceased by her three brothers and four sisters. Mary will be fondly remembered by her many friends and family.

At Mary’s request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her family in Wawa.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.