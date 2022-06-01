Morning News – June 1

June 1, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,611
|263,483
|128
|Confirmed Cases
|8,477
|8,472
|5
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,273
|6,268
|5
|Active cases
|59
|58
|1
|Resolved
|8,418
|8,414
|4
|*Deceased
|56
|56
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|35
|35
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|864
|862
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|468
|468
|0
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,851
|6,848
|3
Forest Fire Update:
There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
