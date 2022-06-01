Breaking News

Morning News – June 1

June 1, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 263,611 263,483 128
Confirmed Cases 8,477 8,472 5
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,273 6,268 5
Active cases 59 58 1
Resolved 8,418 8,414 4
*Deceased 56 56 0
Deceased in 2022 35 35 0
Central & East Algoma 864 862 2
Elliot Lake & Area 468 468 0
North Algoma 294 294 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,851 6,848 3

Forest Fire Update:

There are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

