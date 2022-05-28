Breaking News

Morning News – May 28

May 28, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 263,145 263,054 91
Confirmed Cases 8,455 8,444 11
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,251 6,240 11
Active cases 72 76(1) -4
Resolved 8,383 8,368 15
*Deceased 55 55 0
Deceased in 2022 34 34 0
Central & East Algoma 859 857 2
Elliot Lake & Area 466 465 1
North Algoma 294 294 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,836 6,828 8

Forest Fire Update:

There were no new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

  • Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
  • At the age of 71, Murray Sinclair received the Order of Canada Thursday for dedicating his life to championing Indigenous Peoples’ rights and freedoms.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*