May 28, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,145
|263,054
|91
|Confirmed Cases
|8,455
|8,444
|11
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,251
|6,240
|11
|Active cases
|72
|76(1)
|-4
|Resolved
|8,383
|8,368
|15
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|859
|857
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|466
|465
|1
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,836
|6,828
|8
Forest Fire Update:
There were no new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
- At the age of 71, Murray Sinclair received the Order of Canada Thursday for dedicating his life to championing Indigenous Peoples’ rights and freedoms.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 28 - May 28, 2022
- Morning News – May 27 - May 27, 2022
- Morning News – May 26 - May 26, 2022