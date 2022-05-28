Morning News – May 28

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 10.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 263,145 263,054 91 Confirmed Cases 8,455 8,444 11 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,251 6,240 11 Active cases 72 76(1) -4 Resolved 8,383 8,368 15 *Deceased 55 55 0 Deceased in 2022 34 34 0 Central & East Algoma 859 857 2 Elliot Lake & Area 466 465 1 North Algoma 294 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,836 6,828 8

Forest Fire Update:

There were no new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: