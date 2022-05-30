Morning News – May 30

Adam Hoerdt is raising awareness and funds for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (

), which killed his wife Jackie, incapacitated his son Greg and affects his other son Ben and five others in his family by cycling 6,000km from Victoria to Waterford, Ontario. He began yesterday, and is expected to be in Wawa on August 2nd, staying for a rest day and continuing his journey on the 4th.

In 2021, Hoerdt cycled from St. John’s to Waterloo before postponing the remainder of his cross-Canada ride due to COVID-19 restrictions. The “

” GoFundMe page has raised more than $24,000 of the $25,000 goal.

