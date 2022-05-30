Morning News – May 30

May 30, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest at 20km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind becoming west 20km/h before morning. Low 16.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,145
|263,054
|91
|Confirmed Cases
|8,455
|8,444
|11
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,251
|6,240
|11
|Active cases
|72
|76(1)
|-4
|Resolved
|8,383
|8,368
|15
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|859
|857
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|466
|465
|1
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,836
|6,828
|8
Forest Fire Update:
There were no new fires over the weekend, and there are four active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
- Sad to hear of Ronnie Hawkins passing at the age of 87.
- Debris from Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 might cause a meteor outburst over North America on the night of May 30-31 with the peak expected about 1 a.m. Skywatchers should face south and look to the constellation Bootes.
- Adam Hoerdt is raising awareness and funds for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC Bike Ride for Greg), which killed his wife Jackie, incapacitated his son Greg and affects his other son Ben and five others in his family by cycling 6,000km from Victoria to Waterford, Ontario. He began yesterday, and is expected to be in Wawa on August 2nd, staying for a rest day and continuing his journey on the 4th. In 2021, Hoerdt cycled from St. John’s to Waterloo before postponing the remainder of his cross-Canada ride due to COVID-19 restrictions. The “ARVC Bike Ride for Greg” GoFundMe page has raised more than $24,000 of the $25,000 goal.
