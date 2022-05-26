Morning News – May 26

May 26, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|262,917
|262,783
|134
|Confirmed Cases
|8,434
|8,424
|10
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,230
|6,220
|10
|Active cases
|75(1)
|80
|-5
|Resolved
|8,359
|8,344
|15
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|857
|855
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|463
|461
|2
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,820
|6,814
|6
Forest Fire Update:
There was one new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are five active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
- The Steel City Slam Basketball Club is hosting the second Ontario Provincial Basketball Championships in the Soo from May 27 to May 29. Fifty teams from across Ontario will participate in the U-15 Boys Provincial Championships. Games will be played at Korah Collegiate and Vocational School, Superior Heights Collegiate and Vocational School, St. Basil Catholic Elementary School, St Mary’s College, White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School, Sault College, and The Tech Complex
