Morning News – May 26

Weather:



Today – Rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating before morning. Low 7.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 262,917 262,783 134 Confirmed Cases 8,434 8,424 10 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,230 6,220 10 Active cases 75(1) 80 -5 Resolved 8,359 8,344 15 *Deceased 55 55 0 Deceased in 2022 34 34 0 Central & East Algoma 857 855 2 Elliot Lake & Area 463 461 2 North Algoma 294 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,820 6,814 6

Forest Fire Update:

There was one new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are five active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: