Morning News – May 27

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 263,054 262,917 137 Confirmed Cases 8,444 8,434 10 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,240 6,230 10 Active cases 76(1) 75(1) 1 Resolved 8,368 8,359 9 *Deceased 55 55 0 Deceased in 2022 34 34 0 Central & East Algoma 857 857 0 Elliot Lake & Area 465 463 2 North Algoma 294 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,828 6,820 8

Forest Fire Update:

There was one new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are five active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits: