Morning News – May 27

May 27, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|263,054
|262,917
|137
|Confirmed Cases
|8,444
|8,434
|10
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,240
|6,230
|10
|Active cases
|76(1)
|75(1)
|1
|Resolved
|8,368
|8,359
|9
|*Deceased
|55
|55
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|34
|34
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|857
|857
|0
|Elliot Lake & Area
|465
|463
|2
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,828
|6,820
|8
Forest Fire Update:
There was one new fire yesterday afternoon, and there are five active fires in the Northeast Region. There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- There may be some traffic delays on Highway 17 (Desolation Lake just west of Hwy 17/Hwy631 Junction). There was a tractor-trailer fire at 2 a.m. this morning, and the eastbound lane and shoulder was closed (6:30 a.m.)
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are at least eight cattle still wandering around.
- Parents of autistic children will hold demonstrations throughout Ontario on Saturday, May 28, about the skyrocketing waitlist due to continual government delays. The Ontario Autism Coalition is asking voters to hold PC candidates to account for this when they vote on June 2nd. In the Soo, Gayle Ouellette is the organizer, with the demonstration to happen from 11 – 1 p.m. at 85 Great Northern Road.
