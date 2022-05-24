Morning News – May 24

May 24, 2025 at 07:56
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.
Forest Fire Update:
There are six active fires in the Northeast Region (the last update from the MNRF was May 22nd). There are no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are four still wandering around.
- Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer of the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, has been selected to serve as President of the Council of Ontario Directors of Education in 2022-2023. The CODE is an advisory and consultative organization composed of the Directors of Education of all 72 district school boards in Ontario and the Consortium du Centre Jules-Léger (CCJL). It is the common public voice of senior school district administrators working with government and various associations.
