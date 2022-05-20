Statement by Minister Alghabra on the resignation of VIA Rail Canada’s President and CEO, Cynthia Garneau

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued today this statement on the resignation of VIA Rail Canada’s President and Chief Executive Officer:

“As Minister responsible for VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA), I have accepted Cynthia Garneau’s resignation from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA, effective May 20, 2022.

“I would like to thank Ms. Garneau for her service and her work over the past three years in contributing to the modernization of VIA Rail, and adapting VIA Rail operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while always ensuring the health and safety of employees and passengers.

“I wish Ms. Garneau the best of luck in her future endeavours.”