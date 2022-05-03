Thank You – Bryan Family

The family of the late Geraldine (Gerry) Bryan would like to thank all those who called, visited, sent cards, texts, flowers, food and made generous donations to Community Living Algoma, Sault Area Hospital Foundation and Lady Dunn Health Foundation in her memory.

We appreciate and will never forget your thoughts and prayers and your continued support.

We miss her terribly but we are comforted in knowing that she is reunited with her son Gordon, her mother and father and her brother.

A funeral service will be held at The United Church in Wawa on June 30th, at 11:00 a.m.