SZEKELY, Cindy

Cindy passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 14th 2020, at the age of 55 years. Beloved daughter of Huguette Szekely and the late Daniel Szekely. Loving sister to her two brothers Mark (Renée Mellish) and Daniel (Cindy). Much loved aunt to Annik, Daniel, Émilie, and Matthew and her faithful four-legged companion, Skye (“Bobo”). She will be fondly remembered by her close friend, Greg, many aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada and in Hungary.

Cindy was born and raised in Wawa. She spent several years teaching in the communities of Trenton and Britt before returning to her home town. Her generous nature, kindness and desire to lend a helping hand was felt by many. She selflessly devoted her time to the Wawa Food Bank, the Community Garden, and was incessantly letting others know when dogs were looking for a home.

A Celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations in memory of Cindy can be made to the Wawa Food Bank or the Sault Ste Marie Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca