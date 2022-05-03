Morning News – May 3

May 3, 2025 at 07:56
Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|259,167
|258,453
|714
|Confirmed Cases
|8,028
|7,960
|68
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,824
|5,756
|68
|Active cases
|236
|291
|-55
|Resolved
|7,792
|7,669
|123
|*Deceased
|53
|52
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|31
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|799
|793
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|396
|391
|5
|North Algoma
|275
|274
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,558
|6,502
|56
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active fire in the Northeast region. This is the fifth of the season (Northeast Region):
- Pembroke 1: Eight-hectare fire located five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake. Currently under control.
News Tidbits:
- Tickets are now available for the 32nd SAHF 5-Car Draw or cash alternative!
- There is a corporate planning and a council meeting tonight
