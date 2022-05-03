Breaking News

Morning News – May 3

May 3, 2025 at 07:56

Weather: Fog Advisory

  • Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 8. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 259,167 258,453 714
Confirmed Cases 8,028 7,960 68
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,824 5,756 68
Active cases 236 291 -55
Resolved 7,792 7,669 123
*Deceased 53 52 1
Deceased in 2022 32 31 1
Central & East Algoma 799 793 6
Elliot Lake & Area 396 391 5
North Algoma 275 274 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,558 6,502 56

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active fire in the Northeast region. This is the fifth of the season (Northeast Region):
    • Pembroke 1: Eight-hectare fire located five kilometres southeast of Calabogie Lake. Currently under control.

News Tidbits:

  • Tickets are now available for the 32nd SAHF 5-Car Draw or cash alternative!
  • There is a corporate planning and a council meeting tonight

 

 

 

