Morning News – May 9

May 9, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming south 20 after midnight. Low 10.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|260,072
|259,933
|139
|Confirmed Cases
|8,168
|8,136
|32
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,964
|5,932
|32
|Active cases
|244
|258
|-14
|Resolved
|7,924
|7,878
|46
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|817
|814
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|422
|418
|4
|North Algoma
|284
|278
|6
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,645
|6,626
|19
Forest Fire Update:
There were two new wildland fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon Sunday:
- North Bay 2 – 2.3 hectare fire located half a kilometre from Malone Lake. It is not under control.
- Sault Ste. Marie 3 – 2.8 hectare fire located next to Basswood Lake on the northeast side. It is not under control.
News Tidbits:
- The 2022 FONOM Conference “BIG DATA Means BIG IDEAS.” begins today in North Bay
- Victory in Europe Day was declared May 8, 1945, after Germany’s surrender in World War II – yesterday, PM Trudeau, Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Min. Mélanie Joly visited the Ukraine, and raised the flag at the Canadian Embassy during a surprise visit.
- Canadian Forces Rangers will evacuate First Nation communities impacted by spring flooding along James Bay and Hudson Bay, including Kashechewan and Fort Albany. Residents have been evacuated to Thundery Bay (400), Kapuskasing, Timmins and Cochrane. Evacuations began on April 25, and a full evacuation began on May 5.
