Morning News – May 10

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 9.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|260,407
|260,072
|335
|Confirmed Cases
|8,214
|8,168
|46
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,010
|5,964
|46
|Active cases
|209
|244
|-35
|Resolved
|8,005
|7,924
|81
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|824
|817
|7
|Elliot Lake & Area
|434
|422
|12
|North Algoma
|288
|284
|4
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,668
|6,645
|23
Forest Fire Update:
There were three new wildland fires in the Northeast Region:
- Sault Ste. Marie 4: 3 hectare fire located north of Camp 7 Bay of Matinenda lake. It is currently not under control.
- Hearst 2: 0.1 hectare fire located next to Hwy 11, about 1.5 Kilometres east of Val Côté. It is now out.
- Pembroke 2: 3 hectare fire located 0.3 kilometres Northeast of Cameron Lake, and 0.3 kilometres west of Louies Lake. It is currently not under control.
- Sault Ste. Marie 3: 2.8 hectare fire located next to Basswood Lake on the northeast side. It is under control.
News Tidbits:
- May 9-15, 2022 is National Nursing Week. The theme this year is #WeAnswerTheCall and was developed by Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) to showcase the many roles that nurses play.
- The first debate of the provincial election campaign will take place today in North Bay at 1 p.m. ET. CBC News will livestream the event.
- On May 10, 1869, the presidents of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah, and drive a ceremonial last spike into a rail line that connects their railroads making transcontinental railroad travel across the United States. In Canada, the ceremonial final spike was driven into the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) at Craigellachie, British Columbia, at 9:22 am on November 7, 1885.
