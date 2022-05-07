Breaking News

Morning News – May 7

May 7, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low zero.

COVID Statistics

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 260,072 259,933 139
Confirmed Cases 8,168 8,136 32
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,964 5,932 32
Active cases 244 258 -14
Resolved 7,924 7,878 46
*Deceased 53 53 0
Deceased in 2022 32 32 0
Central & East Algoma 817 814 3
Elliot Lake & Area 422 418 4
North Algoma 284 278 6
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,645 6,626 19

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon:

    Sudbury 2 was confirmed yesterday afternoon. Located next to Kakakiwaganda Lake. It is currently under control at 0.1 ha.

News Tidbits:

  • Doug Ford is expected to be in the Soo this morning and in Thunder Bay in the afternoon.
  • Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today and tomorrow. It looks like an exciting lineup of items!

 

 

 

