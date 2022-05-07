May 7, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|260,072
|259,933
|139
|Confirmed Cases
|8,168
|8,136
|32
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,964
|5,932
|32
|Active cases
|244
|258
|-14
|Resolved
|7,924
|7,878
|46
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|817
|814
|3
|Elliot Lake & Area
|422
|418
|4
|North Algoma
|284
|278
|6
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,645
|6,626
|19
Forest Fire Update:
- There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon:
Sudbury 2 was confirmed yesterday afternoon. Located next to Kakakiwaganda Lake. It is currently under control at 0.1 ha.
News Tidbits:
- Doug Ford is expected to be in the Soo this morning and in Thunder Bay in the afternoon.
- Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today and tomorrow. It looks like an exciting lineup of items!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 7 - May 7, 2022
- Morning News – May 6 - May 6, 2022
- Morning News – May 5 - May 5, 2022