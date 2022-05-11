Breaking News

Morning News – May 11

May 11, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

COVID Statistics

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 260,500 260,407 93
Confirmed Cases 8,239 8,214 25
Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,035 6,010 25
Active cases 208 209 -1
Resolved 8,031 8,005 26
*Deceased 53 53 1
Deceased in 2022 32 32 1
Central & East Algoma 825 824 1
Elliot Lake & Area 435 434 1
North Algoma 289 288 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,690 6,668 22

Forest Fire Update:

There were six new wildland fires, with eleven fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:

  • SSM 4: 27.7 hectare fire located north of Camp 7 Bay of Matinenda lake. It is currently not under control.
  • SSM 5: 40 hectare fire located along the beach in the Garden River First Nation on the west side of Ojibway Park. It is being held.
  • SSM 6: 0.2 hectare fire located half a kilometre north of Hwy 670, and over one kilometre northwest of Ophir. It is being held.
  • SSM 7: 0.1 fire located two kilometres northwest of Island Lake and 0.6 kilometres west of Hwy 552.. Currently not under control.

