Morning News – May 11

May 11, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 60% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|260,500
|260,407
|93
|Confirmed Cases
|8,239
|8,214
|25
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,035
|6,010
|25
|Active cases
|208
|209
|-1
|Resolved
|8,031
|8,005
|26
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|825
|824
|1
|Elliot Lake & Area
|435
|434
|1
|North Algoma
|289
|288
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,690
|6,668
|22
Forest Fire Update:
There were six new wildland fires, with eleven fires now in the Northeast Region. Local fires are:
- SSM 4: 27.7 hectare fire located north of Camp 7 Bay of Matinenda lake. It is currently not under control.
- SSM 5: 40 hectare fire located along the beach in the Garden River First Nation on the west side of Ojibway Park. It is being held.
- SSM 6: 0.2 hectare fire located half a kilometre north of Hwy 670, and over one kilometre northwest of Ophir. It is being held.
- SSM 7: 0.1 fire located two kilometres northwest of Island Lake and 0.6 kilometres west of Hwy 552.. Currently not under control.
News Tidbits:
