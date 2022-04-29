BOUDREAU, Denis Joseph

September 13, 1960 – April 27, 2022

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre surrounded by his family. Denis will be missed by his children Lindsey (Billy) and Randy. Grandpa to Hailey, Ashlyn, Leigha, Brylee, and Adaleigh. Denis will also be missed by his mom Jeanette, as well as his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and the friends he has made over the many years.

At Denis’ request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.