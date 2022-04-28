Breaking News

Morning News – April 28

Apr 28, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill -19 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 258,008 257,679 329
Confirmed Cases 7,882 7,842 40
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,678 5,638 40
Active cases 284 319 -35
Resolved 7,598 7,523 75
*Deceased 51 51 0
Deceased in 2022 30 30 0
Central & East Algoma 782 778 4
Elliot Lake & Area 386 384 2
North Algoma 272 270 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,442 6,410 32

News Tidbits:

  • Sudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion today that will call for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980. “Between 1943 and 1979, tens of thousands of Canadian workers, primarily in mining but also in other industrial workplaces, were compelled to endure toxic aluminum dust inhalation “therapy.” ~ United Steel Workers. Today is also the National Day of Mourning.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*