Morning News – April 28

Apr 28, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill -19 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -11 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|258,008
|257,679
|329
|Confirmed Cases
|7,882
|7,842
|40
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,678
|5,638
|40
|Active cases
|284
|319
|-35
|Resolved
|7,598
|7,523
|75
|*Deceased
|51
|51
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|30
|30
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|782
|778
|4
|Elliot Lake & Area
|386
|384
|2
|North Algoma
|272
|270
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,442
|6,410
|32
News Tidbits:
- Sudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion today that will call for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980. “Between 1943 and 1979, tens of thousands of Canadian workers, primarily in mining but also in other industrial workplaces, were compelled to endure toxic aluminum dust inhalation “therapy.” ~ United Steel Workers. Today is also the National Day of Mourning.
