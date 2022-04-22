SE OPP – Wawa Person Charged with Criminal Harassment

On April 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of harassment on Birch Street in Wawa.

On April 15, 2022, police located the suspect. As a result, a 34-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Harassment – threatening conduct, contrary to section 264(2)(d) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in May 2022, in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released.