Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

4:44 PM EDT Friday 15 April 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Sudden reduction in visibilities due to heavy snow.

Snow, with additional snowfall amounts up to 5 cm by Saturday morning.

Timing:

Continuing tonight.

Discussion:

Heavy bursts of snow will continue to affect the region tonight. Sudden reduction in visibilities are expected.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.