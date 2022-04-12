Morning News – April 12

Apr 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening with 60% chance of rain showers overnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low zero.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|252,985
|252,036
|949
|Confirmed Cases
|7,217
|7,107
|110
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,013
|4,903
|110
|Active cases
|391
|441
|-50
|Resolved
|6,826
|6,666
|160
|*Deceased
|46
|46
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|25
|25
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|719
|704
|15
|Elliot Lake & Area
|321
|311
|10
|North Algoma
|263
|263
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,914
|5,829
|85
News Tidbits:
- A very lucky day yesterday for two pilots (and passengers) in Northern Ontario. In the Soo, a single-engine aircraft landed in the bush at the north end of Goulais Ave near Camp Korah; the pilot was uninjured. In Timmins, a Thunder Airlines passenger plane landed without any injuries to passengers and crew without working landing gear.
- Although the Municpality has taken over economic development for Wawa (core funding will cease at the end of this month, the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Economic Development Corporation of Wawa has been set for Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The EDC of Wawa will remain an entity through the 2022 fiscal year and beyond, working towards a period of hiatus.
Forest Fire Updates:
- There are no active fires in the Northeast Region as of the afternoon of April 11th. Although there may still be snow in some areas of the province, Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect until October 31.
Announcements:
- Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Toronto,
- Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction will be joined by Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Missisauga.
