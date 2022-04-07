Breaking News

Morning News – April 7

Apr 7, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning near noon except periods of rain near Lake Superior. High plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow except periods of rain near Lake Superior early this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 251,242 250,941 301
Confirmed Cases 7,004 6,942 62
Confirmed Cases in 2022 4,800 4,738 62
Active cases 426 409(1) 17
Resolved 6,578 6,533 45
*Deceased 46 46 0
Deceased in 2022 25 25 0
Central & East Algoma 692 686 6
Elliot Lake & Area 302 297 5
North Algoma 262 261 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 5,748 5,698 50

 

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear of the passing of Bjarni Tryggvason. He was among the first six Canadians to enter the astronaut program. He flew to space in Discovery in 1997, and was honoured with a Canadian stamp in 2003.
  • Yesterday’s storm continues for a good portion of Northern Ontario with nearly 7,000 Hydro One customers without power today. Hydro One states that road closures, poor driving conditions and reduced visibility may delay some power outage restoration efforts. HydroOne expects that most of these outages will be resolved by 4:30 p.m.

Announcements:

  • Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, to make an announcement about Ontario’s clean energy future at 9:30 a.m. in Niagara Falls,

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*