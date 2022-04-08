Morning News – April 8

Apr 8, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -7. Wind chill near -10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|251,606
|251,242
|364
|Confirmed Cases
|7,061
|7,004
|57
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,857
|4,800
|57
|Active cases
|442
|426
|16
|Resolved
|6,619
|6,578
|41
|*Deceased
|46
|46
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|25
|25
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|700
|692
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|305
|302
|3
|North Algoma
|263
|262
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,793
|5,748
|45
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College has partnered with a number of colleges across Ontario to make a joint donation of over $200,000 to UNICEF’s Ukraine emergency fund. “Our hearts and minds are with all those whose lives have been affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Kathleen Lynch, President of Confederation College. “We have employees, students and alumni with roots in Ukraine, and want to do our part to help their families and friends get the necessities they need during this crisis.”
- The Ontario government is permanently eliminating the $35 fee for birth certificates for vulnerable Ontarians. The Birth Certificate Fee Waiver Program will ensure not-for-profit partner organizations can assist Ontarians who may be experiencing homelessness or other severe financial hardships to obtain a birth certificate free of charge.
Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined Joanne Vanderheyden, Mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Strathroy,
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care to make an announcement in Toronto at 10 a.m.,
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 11 in Sault Ste. Marie,
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, will make an announcement on behalf of Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. He will be joined by Corina Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, Eve Wiggins, Vice President Bus Services and Interim Vice President Rail Operations at Metrolinx, and Al McDonald, Mayor of North Bay at 11 a.m. in North Bay,
- Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, and Michael Parsa, MPP for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, to make an announcement at 2 p.m. in Newmarket,
