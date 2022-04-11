Breaking News

Morning News – April 11

Apr 11, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 60% chance of showers. Periods of snow over higher terrain this morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening then becoming light later this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 252,036 251,606 430
Confirmed Cases 7,107 7,061 46
Confirmed Cases in 2022 4,903 4,857 46
Active cases 441 442 -1
Resolved 6,666 6,619 47
*Deceased 46 46 0
Deceased in 2022 25 25
Central & East Algoma 704 700 4
Elliot Lake & Area 311 305 6
North Algoma 263 263 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 5,829 5,793 36

News Tidbits:

  • If you are headed to the Soo – a disabled tractor-trailer has closed one lane Hwy 17 reduced to one lane just south of the Landfill site north of Montreal River Harbour.
  • Highway construction season is just around the corner. The twinning of 14.4 kilometres of Highway 11/17 starting east of Highway 587 easterly towards Nipigon will begin later this summer and includes:
    • Two new bridges over Pearl River (one eastbound and one westbound)
    • New alignment of Highway 11/17 south of the existing highway at Pearl River
    • Realignment of municipal road connections at West Loon Road/Mirror Lake Road, East Loon Road, Silver Lake Road and Road No. 5 South
    • Two new concrete culverts at Oyster Creek
    • Drainage improvements
    • New lighting at new municipal road intersections and four to two-lane transitions
  • The Ontario government is providing $109 million to refurbish 56 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches at the Ontario Northland Remanufacturing and Repair Centre in North Bay. This is in addition to the 94 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches that will be refurbished for $171 million at the Alstom Plant in Thunder Bay.

Announcements:

  • Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Wawa
  • Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will make an announcement at 2 p.m. in Mississauga

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*