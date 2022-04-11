Morning News – April 11

Apr 11, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 60% chance of showers. Periods of snow over higher terrain this morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 this afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening then becoming light later this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|252,036
|251,606
|430
|Confirmed Cases
|7,107
|7,061
|46
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,903
|4,857
|46
|Active cases
|441
|442
|-1
|Resolved
|6,666
|6,619
|47
|*Deceased
|46
|46
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|25
|25
|Central & East Algoma
|704
|700
|4
|Elliot Lake & Area
|311
|305
|6
|North Algoma
|263
|263
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,829
|5,793
|36
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo – a disabled tractor-trailer has closed one lane Hwy 17 reduced to one lane just south of the Landfill site north of Montreal River Harbour.
- Highway construction season is just around the corner. The twinning of 14.4 kilometres of Highway 11/17 starting east of Highway 587 easterly towards Nipigon will begin later this summer and includes:
- Two new bridges over Pearl River (one eastbound and one westbound)
- New alignment of Highway 11/17 south of the existing highway at Pearl River
- Realignment of municipal road connections at West Loon Road/Mirror Lake Road, East Loon Road, Silver Lake Road and Road No. 5 South
- Two new concrete culverts at Oyster Creek
- Drainage improvements
- New lighting at new municipal road intersections and four to two-lane transitions
- The Ontario government is providing $109 million to refurbish 56 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches at the Ontario Northland Remanufacturing and Repair Centre in North Bay. This is in addition to the 94 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches that will be refurbished for $171 million at the Alstom Plant in Thunder Bay.
Announcements:
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Wawa
- Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will make an announcement at 2 p.m. in Mississauga
