Apr 5, 2022 at 07:56 – Snowfall expected Wednesday
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low plus 1.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|250,506
|249,623
|883
|Confirmed Cases
|6,894
|6,740
|154
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|4,690
|4,536
|154
|Active cases
|404(1)
|421(3)
|-17
|Resolved
|6,490
|6,319
|171
|Deceased
|44
|42
|2
|Deceased in 2022
|24
|22
|2
|Central & East Algoma
|679
|658
|21
|Elliot Lake & Area
|291
|288
|3
|North Algoma
|261
|256
|5
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|5,663
|5,538
|125
News Tidbits:
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will visit Sault Ste. Marie Friday to make an announcement at Algoma Steel. The premier is also expected to attend a Thursday evening fundraising event to be held at Mill Square.
- Congratulations to Annetta Golder who won $24,570 from the March 50/50 grand prize draw with ticket number #I-7313682.
Announcements:
- Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will make an announcement about the next step in building the Bradford Bypass at 8:30 a.m. in Bradford
- Premier Doug Ford will mark the official removal of the tolls on the 412 and 418 Highways at 10:00 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- There is no Boil Water Advisory for Wawa - April 5, 2022
- Morning News – April 5 - April 5, 2022
- Morning News – April 4 - April 4, 2022