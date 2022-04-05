Breaking News

Morning News – April 5

Apr 5, 2022 at 07:56 – Snowfall expected Wednesday

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Low plus 1.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 250,506 249,623 883
Confirmed Cases 6,894 6,740 154
Confirmed Cases in 2022 4,690 4,536 154
Active cases 404(1) 421(3) -17
Resolved 6,490 6,319 171
Deceased 44 42 2
Deceased in 2022 24 22 2
Central & East Algoma 679 658 21
Elliot Lake & Area 291 288 3
North Algoma 261 256 5
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 5,663 5,538 125

 

News Tidbits:

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford will visit Sault Ste. Marie Friday to make an announcement at Algoma Steel. The premier is also expected to attend a Thursday evening fundraising event to be held at Mill Square.
  • Congratulations to Annetta Golder who won $24,570 from the March 50/50 grand prize draw with ticket number #I-7313682.

Announcements:

  • Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will make an announcement about the next step in building the Bradford Bypass at 8:30 a.m. in Bradford
  • Premier Doug Ford will mark the official removal of the tolls on the 412 and 418 Highways at 10:00 a.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*