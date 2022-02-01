Morning News – February 1st

Feb 1, 2022 at 07:56
Weather – Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today.
- Today – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 cm except 10 cm over higher terrain. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 23 overnight.
- The Conservative caucus revolt triggers a vote on Erin O’Toole’s leadership. The Conservative caucus chair is prepared to have the vote on Wednesday’s national caucus meeting.
- Garden River, St. Vincent Place and the Salvation Army have received funding by the federal government to help increase capacity for its food banks.
- Detour Lake Gold Mine will now have 5G cellular service – Kirkland Lake Gold and Rogers Business launched a 5G wireless private network on Jan. 26. In addition, eight new wireless cell towers (Seven of the eight towers will be wind and solar powered.) will cover 180+ kilometres on Highway 652 between the mine site and Cochrane.
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will be joined by Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, and Daryl Kramp, MPP for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m.
