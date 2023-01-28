Morning News – January 28

Jan 28, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -14. Wind chill -30 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -20 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Winter weather travel advisory from Lake Superior Park to Searchmont is in effect.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the 2-Person Funspiel today at the MMCC beginning at 12 Noon.
- If you are travelling to the Soo today, there may still be some traffic congestion due to yesterday’s watermain break. Great Northern Road was reduced to one lane at Stevens Street to McNabb Street, and Stevens Street was closed from Blake Road to Great Northern Road. It was expected to be closed until late into the evening, and there hasn’t been an update this morning stating that repairs have been compeletd.
- Congratulations to Margaret Miller from Thunder Bay. She is the first Thunder Bay 50/50 grand prize winner of 2023, winning $654,392!
