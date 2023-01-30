Morning News – January 30

Jan 30, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. A few flurries beginning this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -34 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -22 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- On Friday, the Wawa Sno-Riders posted on social media that the snowmobile trail from Wawa to Searchmont/Sault Ste. Marie has been opened. The joint effort from both the Wawa and Soo clubs has made this possible. They also reminded snowmobilers that Halfway Haven is not open this season.
- A 45 year old driver of a commercial motor vehicle from Brampton was charged with 24 offences from three stops in 24 hours along Highway 11. The driver has been charged with careless driving, and over hours.
- Comet 96P/Machholz is streaking toward the sun for a close encounter deep inside the orbit of Mercury. Measuring 6 kilometers across, it is big enough to survive close proximity to the sun. Perihelion (closest approach to the sun) on Feb. 7th is only 0.12 AU away.
- The funeral for Honourable David C. Onley, Ontario’s 28th Lieutenant Governor will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live-streamed on the Government of Ontario YouTube channel and will be available with closed captions and ASL interpretation.
