Morning News – January 26

- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -26 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. 60% chance of flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill -18 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Habitat SSMA was awarded a $60,000 grant from Nissan Canada. That grant covered the cost of a new Pathfinder. Previously, staff and volunteers used their own vehicles to travel to build sites, meetings, and other office business.
- Schreiber Fire Department reports that fire damaged a duplex home on the 200 block of Alberta Street in Schreiber. All residents of the home escaped. Sadly the fire department reports that there were no smoke alarms. The fire was confined to a single bedroom, and the residence has smoke and water damage. Terrace Bay Fire and Schreiber Fire responded with eighteen firefighters and four pumps.
- The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 429 are holding their monthly luncheon today from 11:30 to 1, , January’s Feature is an Open Faced Hot Beef with French Fries or a Chicken Salad Sandwich or Wrap with your choice of a hot bowl of Beef Tomato Macaroni Soup or Coleslaw. Your meal includes tea or coffee and dessert at a cost of $14.00.
